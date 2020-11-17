'Gaslighting Jewish community': Jeremy Corbyn slammed for 'denial of anti-Semitism' after new statement

Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of "gaslighting" the Jewish community and expressing a "permanent denial" of anti-Semitism after he released a statement about his suspension from the party last month.

"I regret the pain this issue has caused the Jewish community and would wish to do nothing that would exacerbate or prolong it," Corbyn said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"To be clear, concerns about anti-Semitism are neither 'exaggerated' nor 'overstated'."

MPs and campaigners heavily criticized Corbyn for the remarks, which come after his claim three weeks ago that the problem of anti-Jewish racism within Labour was "dramatically overstated for political reasons."

Labour leader Keir Starmer announced Corbyn's suspension from the party in October after his predecessor refused to accept all findings in a scathing report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on complaints of anti-Semitism within the party.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews criticized the MP for his "pathetic non-apology."

"Jeremy Corbyn questioned the findings of the report which showed that, under his watch, the Party had acted unlawfully in respect of its treatment of Jews," said its president, Marie van der Zyl.

Jewish MP and chair of the Jewish Labour Movement Margaret Hodge also accused him of being in "seemingly permanent denial," while the chief executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism, Gideon Falter, said Corbyn's statement "seeks to recast his comments gaslighting the Jewish community when the EHRC's report into Labour antisemitism was released."

Corbyn is due to meet Labour's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), the body which made the decision to suspend him, on Tuesday. An NEC panel will decide whether to take further action against Corbyn, which could include a further suspension or even his expulsion from Labour.

