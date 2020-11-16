 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Tire yard fire wreaks havoc in Bradford, as hazmat team deployed and residents urged to shut windows

16 Nov, 2020 11:35
WATCH: Tire yard fire wreaks havoc in Bradford, as hazmat team deployed and residents urged to shut windows
© Twitter / @WYFRS
Scores of firefighters including two aerial units have been deployed to battle a massive blaze at a scrap tire yard in Bradford. The fire is so intense it has forced multiple school closures and created travel chaos in the area.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said about 100 firefighters have been sent to fight the fire, as residents have been urged to keep their windows shut as a result of the acrid smoke in the air. A Hazmat team has also been dispatched to the area.

Eyewitness footage from the scene captured vast flames licking the sky as thick black smoke spewed out, blanketing the city in northern England.

Bradford Council said Bronte Girls Academy, Rainbow Primary and Dixons City Academy all closed at the behest of the fire service. Rail services have been cancelled or diverted while roads have been closed forcing diversions.

“A large fire at a go-kart track next to the railway at Bradford Interchange is on fire. Around 8,000 tyres and railway equipment are at risk from the fire which is around 50m from the railway,” Northern Rail tweeted.

The fire erupted at approximately 04:27 local time, and the cause remains unknown, though an investigation has been launched. The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement that all persons are accounted for.

