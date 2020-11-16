WATCH: Tire yard fire wreaks havoc in Bradford, as hazmat team deployed and residents urged to shut windows

Scores of firefighters including two aerial units have been deployed to battle a massive blaze at a scrap tire yard in Bradford. The fire is so intense it has forced multiple school closures and created travel chaos in the area.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said about 100 firefighters have been sent to fight the fire, as residents have been urged to keep their windows shut as a result of the acrid smoke in the air. A Hazmat team has also been dispatched to the area.

Eyewitness footage from the scene captured vast flames licking the sky as thick black smoke spewed out, blanketing the city in northern England.

Big fire in Bradford ⁦@WYFRS⁩ pic.twitter.com/f2EuJlmwlI — Lee Riding (@leeriding1) November 16, 2020 There are now road closures in place around Mill Lane in Bradford while the Fire Service tackle this large fire. pic.twitter.com/psd2Fhfr0T — Motorway Martin (@WYP_PCWILLIS) November 16, 2020

Bradford Council said Bronte Girls Academy, Rainbow Primary and Dixons City Academy all closed at the behest of the fire service. Rail services have been cancelled or diverted while roads have been closed forcing diversions.

⚠️A large fire at a Go-Kart Track next to the railway at Bradford Interchange is on fire. Around 8000 tyres and railway equipment are at risk from the fire which is around 50m from the Railway. No trains can run at present. RIO is on site and liaising with Emergency Services. pic.twitter.com/NXJ49Hu2q3 — Northern 🚆 (@northernassist) November 16, 2020

“A large fire at a go-kart track next to the railway at Bradford Interchange is on fire. Around 8,000 tyres and railway equipment are at risk from the fire which is around 50m from the railway,” Northern Rail tweeted.

@YappAppLtd huge tyre fire just off Manchester Road, Bradford. pic.twitter.com/judztfjicU — Ryan HTAFC 🐕 (@Wormdogg) November 16, 2020

The fire erupted at approximately 04:27 local time, and the cause remains unknown, though an investigation has been launched. The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement that all persons are accounted for.

Fires still raging pic.twitter.com/7jYfzahRck — andrew jacques (@aj412) November 16, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!