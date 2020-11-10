Trump looms behind Biden in British PM’s congratulations to the presumed US president. Literally
The picture posted by Boris Johnson last Saturday, after the US media declared Biden the victor of last week’s election. But a close examination of the image shows the name of Donald Trump – who still has not conceded – looming in the background right next to Biden’s.
Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarrispic.twitter.com/xrpE99W4c4— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 7, 2020
It’s one of several artifacts apparently left behind from an alternative version of the statement, prepared for a possible Republican win. Tinkering with the contrast of the image reveals the words “second term” and “on the future of this.”
There’s a hidden #gaffe in Boris Johnson’s congratulations Tweet to Joe Biden. #PhotoshopFail? pic.twitter.com/LmIq4D41GD— RT UK (@RTUKnews) November 10, 2020
So, is it a minor-but-funny gaffe? Or does the British prime minister secretly have a backup plan in motion for a contingency in which Trump’s legal action over alleged election fraud translates into a second term? Hopefully, his office will soon clarify matters.
