Trump looms behind Biden in British PM’s congratulations to the presumed US president. Literally

10 Nov, 2020 14:36
Screenshot © Twitter / @BorisJohnson
Eagle-eyed observers have discovered the name of Donald Trump barely visible next to that of Joe Biden in an online image that the British Prime Minister posted to congratulate the Democratic presidential candidate on his success.

The picture posted by Boris Johnson last Saturday, after the US media declared Biden the victor of last week’s election. But a close examination of the image shows the name of Donald Trump – who still has not conceded – looming in the background right next to Biden’s. 

It’s one of several artifacts apparently left behind from an alternative version of the statement, prepared for a possible Republican win. Tinkering with the contrast of the image reveals the words “second term” and “on the future of this.”

So, is it a minor-but-funny gaffe? Or does the British prime minister secretly have a backup plan in motion for a contingency in which Trump’s legal action over alleged election fraud translates into a second term? Hopefully, his office will soon clarify matters.

