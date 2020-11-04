Boris Johnson called ‘petty’ for walking out during Theresa May’s speech criticizing PM’s Covid-19 lockdown strategy (VIDEO)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was branded “petty” on Wednesday after he walked out of the House of Commons as soon as his predecessor Theresa May started presenting her criticism of his handling of Covid-19 restrictions.

Johnson was filmed leaving the chamber as May, the Conservative MP for Maidenhead and former prime minister, took aim at England’s new four-week lockdown, which comes into force tomorrow.

Pretty rude of the PM to scuttle out of the chamber as soon as Theresa May starts talking pic.twitter.com/DQYeyubJBk — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) November 4, 2020

Other MPs sitting in parliament could be heard gasping in dismay as the current PM made his exit, while May gave a wry smile and shrugged at the apparent insult before continuing with her remarks.

“This pandemic has challenged governments across the world, and ministers have been under relentless pressure in dealing with this issue,” May said.

“However, just as ministers are making tough decisions, so is Parliament, and Parliament will make better decisions if it is fully and properly informed,” she added, before criticizing the lockdown decision and a lack of data on the costs of the decisions being made by the government.

The PM’s apparent snub of his predecessor drew quick condemnation from the opposition.

“Boris Johnson is such a petty, ungracious character,”said Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, reacting to the incident and tweeting footage of it unfolding.

The SNP’s Neil Gray labeled Johnson’s act “graceless to say the least.”

Theresa May stands up, Boris Johnson walks out. It is normal courtesy for the PM to hear the response from the third party, in this case coming next from @GradySNP, he chose not even to his listen to his predecessor PM. Graceless to say the least. — Neil Gray MP (@neilgraysnp) November 4, 2020

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith addressed Johnson’s seemingly abrupt departure in his speech to MPs, saying: “I am sorry that my right honorable friend the Prime Minister was not able to stay for the speech of my right honorable friend the Member for Maidenhead (Mrs May),” he said, “He must have been busy.”

MPs voted on Wednesday for a new four-week lockdown starting Thursday, approving the new measure by 516 votes to 38.

The shutdown of non-essential services is due to run from November 5 to December 2 and forces the closure of all bars, restaurants and gyms, in an effort to relieve pressure on the National Health Service (NHS).

