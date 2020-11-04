‘Blacks v whites once again!’ Daily Mirror’s black-owned business campaign slammed for ‘segregation’

One of Britain’s leading mainstream newspaper groups is facing severe backlash over its support for a “black-owned businesses campaign,” with some readers claiming it is just another form of “segregation.”

Reach PLC, the owner of the Mirror, Express, Daily Star, and other titles, is supporting the #IAMBOB campaign, which aims to “support the growth of the UK’s black economy.”

The campaign was launched in October to coincide with the annual Black History Month, but was re-launched on Twitter by Reach PLC on Monday. In a statement, it said: “#IAMBOB highlights the importance of black-owned companies to the UK’s economy, something that’s more important than ever as the country recovers from the hugely damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic.”

But many social media users have poured scorn on the campaign.

There were some suggestions that the message was divisive and pitting races against one another. “Segregating shops by race. We’ve seen that before under another name,” one person wrote.

Another claimed it was “Blacks v whites once again!”









Some simply labeled Reach PLC’s renewed campaign “racist” and called for a boycott. There were others who pointed out that racial inequality needs tackling.

What about White working-class entrepreneurs ?The white working class, especially boys, have been proven to be the least privileged/represented group in Britain at the moment. — The World's Gone Mad (@MrCommonSense01) November 2, 2020



But there were others who agreed with the sentiment that racial inequality needed tackling, and thought that was exactly what the Daily Mirror was doing, and doing right.

Reach PLC said it would continue promoting the campaign until November 8.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!