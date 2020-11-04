 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Blacks v whites once again!’ Daily Mirror’s black-owned business campaign slammed for ‘segregation’

4 Nov, 2020 15:01
Get short URL
‘Blacks v whites once again!’ Daily Mirror’s black-owned business campaign slammed for ‘segregation’
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / Chris J Ratcliffe
One of Britain’s leading mainstream newspaper groups is facing severe backlash over its support for a “black-owned businesses campaign,” with some readers claiming it is just another form of “segregation.”

Reach PLC, the owner of the Mirror, Express, Daily Star, and other titles, is supporting the #IAMBOB campaign, which aims to “support the growth of the UK’s black economy.” 

The campaign was launched in October to coincide with the annual Black History Month, but was re-launched on Twitter by Reach PLC on Monday. In a statement, it said: “#IAMBOB highlights the importance of black-owned companies to the UK’s economy, something that’s more important than ever as the country recovers from the hugely damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic.” 

But many social media users have poured scorn on the campaign.

There were some suggestions that the message was divisive and pitting races against one another. “Segregating shops by race. We’ve seen that before under another name,” one person wrote

Another claimed it was “Blacks v whites once again!”

 

RT

RT


Some simply labeled Reach PLC’s renewed campaign “racist” and called for a boycott. There were others who pointed out that racial inequality needs tackling.


But there were others who agreed with the sentiment that racial inequality needed tackling, and thought that was exactly what the Daily Mirror was doing, and doing right.

Reach PLC said it would continue promoting the campaign until November 8. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies