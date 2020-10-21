 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK minister slams schools for uncontested teaching of ‘white privilege’ & ‘inherited racial guilt,’ claiming it BREAKS THE LAW

21 Oct, 2020 12:12
(L) Kemi Badenoch © Wikipedia; (R) People hold placards as they join a spontaneous Black Lives Matter march at Trafalgar Square on May 31, 2020 in London, England. © Getty Images/Hollie Adams
The UK’s minister for women and equalities has stated that teaching political ideas such as “white privilege” and “critical race theory” as fact is illegal, adding that schools have a duty to remain politically impartial.

Speaking on Tuesday as the UK Parliament debated Black History Month, Junior Minister Kemi Badenoch warned against the decolonization of the curriculum “for the simple reason that it is not colonized.”

The minister also hit out at current trends, claiming she doesn't want white pupils to be taught about “white privilege and their inherited racial guilt.”

I want to speak about a dangerous trend in race relations that has come far too close to home in my life, which is the promotion of critical race theory, an ideology that sees my blackness as victimhood and their whiteness as oppression.

The minister claimed that some schools have ignored their duty to be politically impartial by supporting the anti-capitalist Black Lives Matter (BLM) group, which she labeled as a political organization. She noted the example of a white BLM protester calling a black armed police officer “a pet n*****r.”

Addressing her colleagues, the minister stated that the government does not support the teaching of contested political ideas, in which she included critical race theory, without offering a balanced view, adding that the curriculum does not do this with communism, socialism or capitalism.

Badenoch, of Nigerian descent herself, was also critical of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, describing his agenda as “turning the curriculum into a list of all the things that Britain has done wrong to people of a certain race,” adding it distorts UK history.

The minister's remarks have caused vigorous debate across social media, with many people happy to see the government standing up against the left-wing and BLM agendas.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage commended Badenoch for speaking up and showing courage. 

Meanwhile, some people slammed the minister's comments, claiming the UK conservative government is just as “extreme” as Donald Trump. 

Throughout October, the UK is observing Black History Month, in which the country celebrates the achievements of the minority ethnic group. The observance has become of greater significance to many following the spate of anti-racism and BLM protests earlier in the year triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May.

