Wales to be plunged into two week ‘firebreak’ lockdown from October 23

The Welsh government have announced an over two week ‘firebreak’ lockdown, effective from Friday at 6pm. All non-essential retail, leisure and tourism businesses will shut and people are required to stay at home.

Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister, stated that he needed to act now in order to tackle rising Covid infections and protect the National Health Service (NHS).



Unless we act the NHS will not be able to look after the increasing number of people who are falling seriously ill, even with the extra 5,000 beds that we have available for this winter.

Drakeford said that a two-week lockdown is the shortest possible duration for the measures to have the required impact. The First Minister claimed the lockdown is fixed and would finish on November 9.

The measures require that everyone remains at home when possible. All non-essential retail, leisure and tourism businesses will shut and all bars, restaurants and pubs will be forced to close with the exception of takeaway and delivery services.

The First Minister said he was “acutely aware” of the challenges that the 17-day lockdown would create for businesses as he announced that small and medium-sized retail, leisure and hospitality firms could access a one-off payment of as much as £5,000. “We have created an extra economic resilience fund of almost £300m,” he added.

The Welsh government had introduced a number of local lockdowns over the course of the last two weeks and a national lockdown had been expected. Drakeford had previously tweeted that they were considering a time-limited ‘fire-break’ to bring the virus back under control.

