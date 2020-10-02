Covid cases DOUBLING across English cities & towns despite local lockdowns during ‘second wave’ of infections – report

The rate of new coronavirus infections in nearly a dozen British towns has continued to double – some areas seeing three- and fourfold increases – in spite of strict local lockdown measures, a new analysis of public data shows.

Out of 16 English localities to impose restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19 over the last nine weeks, infection rates have doubled in 11 of them, according to a Guardian analysis.

Based on data gathered by Public Health England, the analysis also reveals that 28 areas, covering around 9 million people, are reporting twice the nationwide infection rate, including in Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, and Bradford.

A number of towns surrounding Manchester – among them Wigan, Bolton, and Bury – have recorded roughly a quadrupling in cases since local lockdown measures were brought in late July, seeing a much more rapid rate of infection compared to elsewhere in the country.

The national government imposed new coronavirus restrictions on several communities on Thursday, outright barring residents from meeting with others indoors under most circumstances, excluding current housemates. The move affects more than 2 million people in Merseyside, Warrington, and Teesside, who join another 2 million put under similar rules earlier this week.

However, the mayor of Middlesbrough, a town in northeast England, has vowed to ignore the new restrictions, arguing the government based its decision on “factual inaccuracies and a monstrous and frightening lack of communication,” as well as “ignorance.”

As things stand, we defy the government and we do not accept these measures.

The rapid rise in cases in some areas and renewed containment measures have stoked concerns that large swaths of the country could remain under lockdown for months to come, which were only deepened after Environment Secretary George Eustice recently said the rules would be lifted only after local infection rates are brought “more in line with the national trend.” Moreover, Dr. David Strain – a senior lecturer at Exeter University and an honorary consultant to the National Health Service (NHS) – has stated that he sees another national lockdown as a “very realistic possibility” given the current trends.

To date, the UK as a whole has confirmed in excess of 460,000 coronavirus infections and over 42,000 deaths, reporting some of the highest figures in Europe.

