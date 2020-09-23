10 UK cops injured in suspected ACID ATTACK during drug raid
23 Sep, 2020 16:10
An investigation is underway in north London after 10 police officers were injured by "a suspected corrosive substance" as they executed a drugs warrant, according to the Metropolitan Police.
A number of officers have been injured by a suspected corrosive substance whilst executing a drugs warrant in Dale Close #BarnetWe await an assessment on injuries but not believed to be life-threatening.@Ldn_Ambulance and @LondonFire are in attendancehttps://t.co/2IRcTbEIjN— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 23, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW