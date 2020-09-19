 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Colston statue topplers let off with caution and given chance to explain actions to history commission

19 Sep, 2020 10:54
The statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston falls into the water in Bristol on June 7. © Keir Gravil via REUTERS
Five men suspected of criminal damage over the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol have been let off with cautions by the police on the condition that they explain their actions to a history commission.

A mob of activists pulled the bronze statue of the 17th-century merchant from its plinth and threw it in Bristol harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest in June. When the monument was later recovered from the water, it was found to have sustained £3,750-worth of damage.

RT
Protestors stand on the statue of Edward Colston, after it was torn down in Bristol city center. © Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency

Avon and Somerset police has announced that it has concluded its investigations into the incident and the five men, aged between 18 and 47, were handed cautions over the destruction. Investigators have sent their files on four other people to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for it to decide whether they should be charged over the incident. 

The five men who received the slap on the wrist were also instructed to pay a fine that would go to a charity supporting people from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities in Bristol. 

RT
A sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester now stands on the plinth previously occupied by the statue of Edward Colston. © REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

“Those offered the conditional caution have been given a week to decide whether they want to accept it. Should any of them choose not to accept, officers will approach the CPS to seek a charging decision to be made,” the police said in a statement.

The other conditions of the caution were that the men will have to complete a questionnaire from a history commission which was set up by Bristol city council, in which they can outline the reasons for their actions.

They will also have to take part in two hours of environmental improvement works arranged and by Bristol city council.

