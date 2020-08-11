Bomb squad called in as ‘unexploded device’ found at Norfolk beach car park

Norfolk police have established a security cordon around a beach car park and advised the public to avoid the area after a suspected "unexploded device" was discovered.

Police received a tip off at approximately 9am local time on Tuesday morning after a suspect device was discovered near the Horsey Gap area. The bomb squad have been called in and the area sealed off as a precaution.

We are asking people to avoid Horsey Gap this morning, after we received reports of an unexploded device found at the beach car park. The car park will be closed while the device is safely contained and assessed: https://t.co/yIM9cubaNd — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 11, 2020

