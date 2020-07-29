Libya-born diplomat Richard Moore to head MI6 intel service

Britain’s overseas spy agency – better known as MI6 – has installed diplomat Richard Moore as its new chief, the UK Foreign Office announced on Wednesday.

Libya-born Moore succeeds Sir Alex Younger, who will relinquish duties as head of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) in the autumn. The 57-year-old will also be known as ‘C’ – a role made famous in the James Bond movies.

Moore’s current role is Director General for Political Affairs in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), a position he has held since April 2018. He has previously worked in other director roles in the SIS and has been Deputy National Security Adviser in the UK Cabinet Office.

Educated at Oxford University with postgraduate study at Harvard University in the US, Moore has also served as British ambassador to Turkey, between 2014 and 2017. Moore's interests reportedly include scuba-diving, hiking, golf, Turkish carpets and porcelain, as well as visiting historical sites.

Also on rt.com Where’s the outrage over Britain providing training on ‘how to be a better despot’ for some of the world’s dodgiest regimes?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!