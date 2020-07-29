Libya-born diplomat Richard Moore to head MI6 intel service

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jul, 2020 17:47
FILE PHOTO: The MI6 Vauxhall Cross building. ©  REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain’s overseas spy agency – better known as MI6 – has installed diplomat Richard Moore as its new chief, the UK Foreign Office announced on Wednesday.

Libya-born Moore succeeds Sir Alex Younger, who will relinquish duties as head of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) in the autumn. The 57-year-old will also be known as ‘C’ – a role made famous in the James Bond movies.

Moore’s current role is Director General for Political Affairs in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), a position he has held since April 2018. He has previously worked in other director roles in the SIS and has been Deputy National Security Adviser in the UK Cabinet Office.

Former British PM Theresa May and then-British Ambassador to Turkey Richard Moore in Ankara, Turkey, January 28, 2017 © REUTERS/Rasit Aydogan/Pool

Educated at Oxford University with postgraduate study at Harvard University in the US, Moore has also served as British ambassador to Turkey, between 2014 and 2017. Moore's interests reportedly include scuba-diving, hiking, golf, Turkish carpets and porcelain, as well as visiting historical sites.

