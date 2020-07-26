 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

SHAMBOLIC: Labour slams Johnson’s sudden quarantine on holidaymakers in Spain

26 Jul, 2020 10:38
Get short URL
SHAMBOLIC: Labour slams Johnson’s sudden quarantine on holidaymakers in Spain
Tourists returning to the UK as Britain imposed a quarantine on all travellers arriving from Spain. Gran Canaria Airport, Gran Canaria, Spain July 25, 2020. © Reuters/Borja Suarez
The UK Labour Party has called out the government’s sudden decision to make Britons returning from Spain enter a two-week quarantine in response to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“The way in which this decision has been made in the last 24 hours is frankly shambolic,” Labour health chief Jonathan Ashworth told Sky News on Sunday. 

The UK announced on Saturday night that any travelers who hadn’t returned from Spain by midnight would have to self-isolate for 14 days. The country was suddenly taken off the UK’s safe travel list over fears of a second Covid-19 wave, shocking and frustrating the public and the travel industry. 

The opposition health policy minister said that he understands why the government decided to impose a quarantine, because one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “big blunders” back in March was not quarantining people returning from Spain, France and Italy, as “that’s how the virus was seeded.” 

Still, Ashworth insisted that British people on holidays in Spain have had no time to plan for a quarantine, including Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, whose department announced the change. “You couldn’t make it up,” Ashworth said of Shapps’ situation. “I think that tells you everything about the government’s approach to this.”

Also on rt.com Staying grounded or crashing and burning? The airline industry is facing the worst crisis in its history

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab countered the view, saying “we can’t make apologies” for “swiftly” making the decision after receiving data showing a “big jump” of cases in Spain.

More than 900 new cases were reported in Spain on Friday, with spikes in cities like Barcelona and Madrid, sparking fears of a second wave in Europe. The UK reported 767 new cases on Saturday. There have been 297,914 cases and over 45,000 deaths from the virus in Britain since the pandemic began. 

Also on rt.com UK announces ‘most comprehensive flu program in history,’ aims to vaccinate 30mn

In June, Johnson was criticized for not imposing a UK lockdown earlier, to which he said it was “premature” to make judgments and that he had taken the steps “that we thought were right for this country.” The country went into full lockdown on March 25.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies