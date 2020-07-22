 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

George Floyd memorial in Manchester covered up after vandals scrawl racist graffiti across artwork

22 Jul, 2020 16:27
Get short URL
George Floyd memorial in Manchester covered up after vandals scrawl racist graffiti across artwork
A demonstrator before a Black Lives Matter protest is seen by a mural of George Floyd in Manchester city center, England © REUTERS/Phil Noble
A George Floyd mural in Manchester, England has been defaced with racist graffiti after being targeted by vandals overnight Tuesday, provoking condemnation from local politicians and a police investigation.

The city’s council bosses have labeled the vandalism “utterly sickening” and are sifting through CCTV footage in an effort to find the perpetrators. Vandals are thought to have daubed the mural in Manchester’s ‘Northern Quarter’ district with a racist term sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Akse – a Manchester street artist – created the mural in Stevenson Square, amid protests and demonstrations around the world sparked by the brutal death of Floyd in US police custody in May. 

Also on rt.com Piers Morgan slammed for hypocrisy after blasting pubs opening but supporting son’s BLM protest

The offensive word was removed from the mural and the artwork was partly boarded up on Wednesday morning until repairs can commence. A hand-drawn sign was posted underneath the graffiti, saying: “Black Lives Matter! The UK is not innocent!”

Deputy leader of Manchester City Council Nigel Murphy condemned the vandalism, saying “It is utterly sickening that this type of behaviour exists in our society.” He insisted local officials were doing everything they can to “find out who committed this abhorrent crime.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that they had “found racially aggravated criminal damage” in an area of Manchester city center and that an investigation was underway, with no arrests made so far.

Also on rt.com British museums accused of hypocrisy over BLM support, as charity boss likens colonial art to Nazi-looted artefacts

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies