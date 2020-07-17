Two people stabbed in ‘isolated incident’ in central London – police

Police and ambulance services have been dispatched to Broadgate Circle in central London, after two people were stabbed. The area in the financial district is filled with restaurants and bars.

"Our officers are currently dealing with an isolated incident in Broadgate Circle, in which two people have been stabbed," City of London police said in a statement.

The injuries are not life-threatening, according to initial reports.

Londoners have been urged to stay clear of the area, which is just outside the Liverpool Street tube station.

Friday evening’s incident comes after two fatal stabbings the day before in the north London districts of Kilburn and Enfield. Data published by the Office of National Statistics on Friday showed that knife crimes in England and Wales had risen six percent to a record high over the past year, with homicides up by ten percent.

