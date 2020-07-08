20-meter crane collapses onto homes in east London, firefighters search for trapped residents (VIDEOS, PHOTO)

London Fire Brigade (LRB) are working to free people trapped inside two terraced houses in Bow, east London after a 20-meter crane crashed on top of them on Wednesday.

Videos posted on social media show the mangled remains of the collapsed construction crane and the damaged roof of a nearby house. The condition of those inside the building is not known at this time, with unconfirmed reports that at least one man has been injured.

@TheSun@Daily_Express There was a crane that crashed on a house near mine. pic.twitter.com/FtDN1B5d5u — Nashwaan Rasheedi (@NashwaanR) July 8, 2020

LIVE: A collapsed crane in #Bow, London has left people trapped. https://t.co/uw27wf4jF4 — RT UK (@RTUKnews) July 8, 2020

LATEST: A collapsed crane in Bow, London has left people trapped.London Fire Brigade: "A 20 meter crane has collapsed onto a terraced house in #Bow. Fire crews are working to free people trapped inside. Please avoid the area." pic.twitter.com/UZ9VLmes7t — RT UK (@RTUKnews) July 8, 2020

LRB confirmed that they were called to the scene at 2.39pm BST and are currently attempting to rescue trapped people at the site. At least 10 engines have been called to the incident.

The London Ambulance Service said it also had a number of crews and specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments at the scene.

We have a number of crews and specialist resources including @LAS_HART on scene at an incident in Watts Grove in #Bow, east London, where a crane has collapsed.More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/qEKxllwuPC — London Ambulance Service (@Ldn_Ambulance) July 8, 2020

LFB Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis confirmed that the crane had fallen onto a block of flats still under development and “two terraced houses on Compton Close.” He said that the emergency response involved multiple agencies and was “likely to be a protracted incident,” adding that a “complex rescue operation” was underway.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!