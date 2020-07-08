 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20-meter crane collapses onto homes in east London, firefighters search for trapped residents (VIDEOS, PHOTO)

8 Jul, 2020 15:10
© Bridget Teirney @bteirney/Twitter
London Fire Brigade (LRB) are working to free people trapped inside two terraced houses in Bow, east London after a 20-meter crane crashed on top of them on Wednesday.

Videos posted on social media show the mangled remains of the collapsed construction crane and the damaged roof of a nearby house. The condition of those inside the building is not known at this time, with unconfirmed reports that at least one man has been injured.

LRB confirmed that they were called to the scene at 2.39pm BST and are currently attempting to rescue trapped people at the site. At least 10 engines have been called to the incident.

The London Ambulance Service said it also had a number of crews and specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments at the scene.

LFB Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis confirmed that the crane had fallen onto a block of flats still under development and “two terraced houses on Compton Close.” He said that the emergency response involved multiple agencies and was “likely to be a protracted incident,” adding that a “complex rescue operation” was underway.

