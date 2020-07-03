‘Good on rhetoric, not on governance’: Labour leader Starmer says coronavirus inquiry into BoJo is ‘inevitable’

The UK’s opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer launched a broadside against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, criticizing his coronavirus response as “slow,” adding that “an inquiry is inevitable.”

Starmer’s Friday morning remarks come as no surprise as the UK has recorded some 285,000 cases of coronavirus infection and over 44,000 deaths from Covid-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. Since the pandemic began, Johnson’s government has faced fierce criticism from many quarters for a haphazard and scattershot response to the crisis.

“I think an inquiry is inevitable,” Starmer said on Friday. “There will be an inquiry in due course.”

Also on rt.com Fears dozens of local lockdowns are ‘days away’ prompts dismay among Britons, as UK battles to contain coronavirus flare-ups

However, when pressed as to the timing of any potential inquiry, Starmer parried, saying: “At the moment, I think it is important that we focus on the job in hand.”

Sticking the rhetorical knife in even further, Starmer claimed that Johnson himself was all talk and no action.

“He’s not led us through this crisis in the right way,” Starmer said. “He is good on the rhetoric but he is not good on governing.”

Meanwhile, fears are mounting that a dreaded second wave of coronavirus infection may already be underway, as up to 36 regions across England are considering localized lockdowns amid rising case numbers, just as restrictions are being lifted, according to sources within Public Health England (PHE) and the Department for Health.

Also on rt.com ‘But protests are OK?’ UK government raises eyebrows with threat to close beaches at height of summer

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.