Police launch probe into ‘It's okay to be white’ posters spotted in Somerset

1 Jul, 2020 20:32
FILE PHOTO: Avon and Somerset Police vehicle © Wikimedia Commons
Somerset police are investigating the mysterious appearance of a number of posters declaring ‘It’s okay to be white’ which were put up in the town of Nailsea over the weekend, sparking local outrage.

The posters were glued to the doors of a shopping center on Clevedon Walk and are thought to have been placed there on Saturday night. Local resident Shane Jones tore down the posters after he came across them, telling the Bristol Post that he was “shocked” and “disgusted” by them. 

Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Andy Bennett said the action was “inexplicable and unacceptable,” and that the police treat “any reported hate crime with the utmost seriousness.” He described Avon and Somerset as being a “vibrant, multicultural and diverse” community where there is “no space for hate.” Police enquiries are ongoing. 

Avon and Somerset Police also investigated a similar incident when posters with the same phrase appeared around the University of Bristol in January. The offending signs were then vandalized and replaced with anti-racism posters. 

‘It’s okay to be white’ posters first appeared in the US in 2017 as part of a 4Chan message board trolling campaign. Users wanted to employ a technically “harmless” phrase to create “leftwing media outrage,” and succeeded. The term was then promoted by white supremacists, who had already used it long before the trolling took place.  

