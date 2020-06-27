 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Residents suffer smoke inhalation as 17-storey tower catches fire in London (VIDEOS)

27 Jun, 2020 14:00
Screenshot from a video @crazystylez2 / Twitter
A fire in a 17-storey block in London has left 18 people, including six children, injured. Dozens of firefighters have been sent to tackle the blaze.

Flames erupted on the ground floor of the building, located in Kennington in South London. The London Fire Brigade dispatched eight fire trucks and 60 firefighters to deal with the emergency.

According to the latest information, 18 residents were treated for smoke inhalation by medics.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

