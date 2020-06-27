Residents suffer smoke inhalation as 17-storey tower catches fire in London (VIDEOS)

A fire in a 17-storey block in London has left 18 people, including six children, injured. Dozens of firefighters have been sent to tackle the blaze.

Flames erupted on the ground floor of the building, located in Kennington in South London. The London Fire Brigade dispatched eight fire trucks and 60 firefighters to deal with the emergency.

According to the latest information, 18 residents were treated for smoke inhalation by medics.

This is what firefighters faced when they arrived at the #Kennington flat fire. Crews worked exceptionally hard to bring it under control. If you see a fire, call 999 before you film & move well away from the scene https://t.co/nsr9KBzJ6Ahttps://t.co/GcZZtdYRwL — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 27, 2020

