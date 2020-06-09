Imagine our shock! Winner of ‘Miss Hitler’ beauty pageant jailed for extremism

A British woman who once won a ‘Miss Hitler’ beauty pageant has been jailed for membership of the banned extremist group ‘National Action.’ Her looks and charm may have wowed racists, but didn’t spare her three years in jail.

National Action was banned in 2016 by then home secretary Amber Rudd, who described it as a “racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic” organization. The ban placed it alongside groups like Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and the Irish Republican Army (IRA) on the UK’s blacklist.

Alice Cutter was sentenced to three years in jail by Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, while her boyfriend, Mark Jones, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years. Two other neo-Nazis were also handed jail terms in the hearing.

Cutter was an “active” member of the organization, yet her efforts to recruit new members went beyond passing out stickers and literature. Earlier this year, the court heard how the 22-year-old entered the organization’s ‘Miss Hitler’ beauty pageant in 2016, winning first place with her performance as ‘Buchenwald Princess.’

Understandably, ‘Miss Hitler’ is much less well known than ‘Miss Universe.’ Commenters on Twitter were shocked to learn of its existence.

“Sad to see the Miss Hitler pageant associated with people of dubious character,” one joked.

Oh great. People are going to assume all Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestants are Nazis now because of one bad apple. https://t.co/38x8cXgf3s — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 9, 2020

I’m beginning to lose faith in the Miss Hitler contestant selection process https://t.co/j9p4fzLxnH — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 9, 2020

For Cutter and Jones, their relationship may as well have included the Fuhrer himself. Jones told jurors that he had “feelings of admiration” for Adolf Hitler, and even owned an “original wedding edition” of ‘Mein Kampf.’

According to the BBC, the pair embraced in the dock before they were led away to their cells.

