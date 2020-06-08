 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I own you, still’: #BlockKatieHopkins trends as media personality revels in outrage after infiltrating BLM protest

8 Jun, 2020 14:16
Demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter protest in London which Katie Hopkins (inset) attended. Main image: © REUTERS/Peter Nicholls; inset: © Katie Hopkins/ Twitter
Professional agitator Katie Hopkins has once again whipped up an orgy of outrage on social media, after infiltrating a Black Lives Matter protest and filming herself rolling her eyes at the demonstrators.

The 45-year-old posted video footage of herself, disguised with a wig and wearing a facemask, at a protest in London. In the short clip she can be seen dramatically rolling her eyes as dozens of activists mingle in the background. 

The media personality shared the footage along with a provocative message on Twitter. “Just me. A white woman. Eye-rolling you. Amongst you. When you were hunting me down. You may kneel and kiss my ring,” she wrote. 

Despite being patently designed to provoke a backlash, thousands of Twitter users fell for Hopkins’ gambit hook, line and sinker, and the hashtag ‘#BlockKatieHopkins’ quickly shot to the top of the UK trending charts on Monday. 

In a strange move for the supposedly-woke Twitterati, Messages attacking Hopkins’ appearance were widely shared, racking up thousands of likes.

Obviously, Hopkins’ revelled in the drama, gleefully sharing messages from people urging the protesters to attack her. “To those hunting me - know I was next to you, amongst you, filming you. But you were too busy shouting at the sky to see. I own you, still,” she wrote.

