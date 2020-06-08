‘I own you, still’: #BlockKatieHopkins trends as media personality revels in outrage after infiltrating BLM protest

Professional agitator Katie Hopkins has once again whipped up an orgy of outrage on social media, after infiltrating a Black Lives Matter protest and filming herself rolling her eyes at the demonstrators.

The 45-year-old posted video footage of herself, disguised with a wig and wearing a facemask, at a protest in London. In the short clip she can be seen dramatically rolling her eyes as dozens of activists mingle in the background.

The media personality shared the footage along with a provocative message on Twitter. “Just me. A white woman. Eye-rolling you. Amongst you. When you were hunting me down. You may kneel and kiss my ring,” she wrote.

Just me. A white woman. Eye-rolling you. Amongst you. When you were hunting me down. You may kneel and kiss my ring. #BlackLivesMatter#londonprotestspic.twitter.com/90V3CvW1R8 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) June 8, 2020

Despite being patently designed to provoke a backlash, thousands of Twitter users fell for Hopkins’ gambit hook, line and sinker, and the hashtag ‘#BlockKatieHopkins’ quickly shot to the top of the UK trending charts on Monday.

OK... let’s stop giving fucking idiots big voices online just because they say mental things, and cause shock value. As soon as I post this tweet I will #BlockKatieHopkinsI think we should all do the same... use the hashtag afterwards.She is a vile human being. LET’S GO!! — Jaack (@Jaack) June 8, 2020

In a strange move for the supposedly-woke Twitterati, Messages attacking Hopkins’ appearance were widely shared, racking up thousands of likes.



Obviously, Hopkins’ revelled in the drama, gleefully sharing messages from people urging the protesters to attack her. “To those hunting me - know I was next to you, amongst you, filming you. But you were too busy shouting at the sky to see. I own you, still,” she wrote.

