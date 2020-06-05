‘It's not going away, Dom’: Protesters stage ‘die-in’ outside Cummings’ house, as anger over lockdown violation rumbles on

Protesters angry at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special adviser still being in a job have staged a “die-in” outside Dominic Cummings’ house, shouting “no justice, no peace”, and triggering a mixed reaction on social media.

Around 20 protesters wearing masks and carrying signs lay on the street outside Cummings’ home in north London on Thursday evening, two weeks after the bombshell revelation that the PM’s aide had traveled from the capital to Durham, and also drove some 26 miles (42 km) to Barnard Castle during Covid-19 lockdown.

Footage of the “die-in” posted on social media showed one demonstrator holding a sign with the message: “over 50,000 dead while you’re playing king of the castle,” as the group shouted “no justice, no peace.”

New scenes from outside Dominic Cummings home by mutual aid groups and parent groups protesting disproportionate black and brown covid deaths: “Dominic Cummings travelling over 200 miles while showing symptoms of Covid-19 demonstrates his contempt for our lives” pic.twitter.com/yp2BXAcCS6 — SymeonBrown (@symeonbrown) June 4, 2020

The activists told PA news agency that 15 of Cummings’ neighbors had joined them, with one leading a chant of “Black Lives Matter.”

A report commissioned by the UK government and published earlier this week, revealed that Covid-19 mortality rates among black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people in England are higher than for the white population, with black people most likely to contract the deadly disease.

The protest comes against the backdrop of anti-racism demonstrations across the globe – including London – sparked by the killing of 46 year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, last week. Floyd died from asphyxia after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest.

The “die-in” stunt in London has divided opinion on social media, with critics insisting it was time to move on and leave Cummings alone, while others praised the group for keeping the scandal in the public eye.

One commenter tweeted: “It's not going away, Dom.” Another suggested it was important to remind Cummings “that he's no better than we are.”

However, others were angered by the action, with one Welsh local government politician – David Thomas – branding it “shameful and embarrassing.”

The location for the demo was also criticized, with some pointing out Cummings has a young child, with one commenter saying they would have preferred it if they had been outside 10 Downing Street, as “protesting outside his house is counterproductive.”

