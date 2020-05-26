 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1st UK government minister quits IN PROTEST over Cummings lockdown violation saga

26 May, 2020 09:18
Dominic Cummings, special advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson © REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The under-secretary of state for Scotland has become the first UK government minister to resign from cabinet after PM Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings allegedly broke lockdown rules at the height of Covid-19 crisis.

In his resignation letter, published on social media on Monday morning, junior minister Douglas Ross insisted that he had constituents who had not been able to say “goodbye to loved ones” and were not allowed to “mourn together” as a family during the coronavirus pandemic.  

I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right.

Ross wrote that while Cummings’ “intentions may have been well meaning,” the vast majority of Brits do not agree with his interpretation of the lockdown rules – measures the public has had to strictly abide by.

During his press conference on Monday, Cummings offered a lengthy defense of his 260-mile lockdown trip across England – from his primary residence in London to his parents’ estate in Durham in the north east of the country. His lack of apology has sparked fury across the political spectrum and left many asking more questions.

The 48-year-old claims the journey was justified because he was worried that his ill wife and he – who had been in close working contact with Covid-19-infected Downing Street figures such as the UK PM, could become too incapacitated to look after their four-year-old child.

Also on rt.com Cummings REFUSES to apologize for Covid lockdown-breaking trip, cites child’s health – but convoluted story triggers MORE scrutiny

Reacting to the resignation, a Downing Street spokesman it would not be drawn on the precise nature of Ross’ protestations, but did say that “The Prime Minister would like to thank Douglas Ross for his service to government and regrets his decision to stand down as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland.”

