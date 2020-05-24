 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Hotly-touted Oxford coronavirus VACCINE trial has only 50 percent chance of success, project leader warns

24 May, 2020 07:22
Get short URL
Hotly-touted Oxford coronavirus VACCINE trial has only 50 percent chance of success, project leader warns
The vaccine candidate to be used in the Oxford clinical trial. © Sean Elias/Handout via REUTERS
The professor leading Oxford University’s highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine trial has poured cold water on much of the hype surrounding the project by warning that it has only a 50 percent chance of being successful.

In an interview in the Telegraph on Sunday, Professor Adrian Hill, director of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, said that the upcoming trial, involving 10,000 volunteers, threatens to return “no result” due to low transmission of Covid-19 in the community.

“It’s a race against the virus disappearing, and against time,” the expert told the British newspaper.

At the moment, there’s a 50 percent chance that we get no result at all.

Oxford University has teamed up with drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc to develop the experimental vaccine, known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, which is one of the leading candidates in the global race for protection against the coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also on rt.com Russian scientists hope to begin HUMAN TESTING on Covid-19 vaccine within weeks, having tried it on themselves first

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies