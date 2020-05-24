Hotly-touted Oxford coronavirus VACCINE trial has only 50 percent chance of success, project leader warns

The professor leading Oxford University’s highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine trial has poured cold water on much of the hype surrounding the project by warning that it has only a 50 percent chance of being successful.

In an interview in the Telegraph on Sunday, Professor Adrian Hill, director of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, said that the upcoming trial, involving 10,000 volunteers, threatens to return “no result” due to low transmission of Covid-19 in the community.

“It’s a race against the virus disappearing, and against time,” the expert told the British newspaper.

At the moment, there’s a 50 percent chance that we get no result at all.

Oxford University has teamed up with drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc to develop the experimental vaccine, known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, which is one of the leading candidates in the global race for protection against the coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.

