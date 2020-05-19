 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Desperate suspect THROWS £27,000 stashed in SAFE out the window during police raid (VIDEO)

19 May, 2020 15:21
© West Midlands Police
A suspected drug network ‘money man’ apparently took the UK government’s advice to “stay at home and stay safe” a little too literally when he threw a stash of £27,000 in alleged drug money out the window during a police raid.

Officers with the West Midlands Police Gangs Unit executed a dawn raid on Monday, but before they could apprehend the suspect inside, the man decided to surreptitiously slide a safe containing thousands of pounds in cash out onto his roof. 

As police video from the scene shows, his plan was both poorly thought-out and executed. 

After delicately sliding the safe out onto the roof, it unceremoniously crashed down on top of the extension to the man’s home, knocking off several roof tiles and alerting the cops to his location within the house. 

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested seconds after dumping the safe – and the £27,000 found inside. The safe has been seized on suspicion that it’s connected to drug trafficking operations. 

“Unfortunately for the suspect, not only has he lost nearly £27,000, but also left himself with a repair bill for the roof of his extension,” said Inspector Sharon Revitt from the West Midlands Police Gangs Unit. 

Both the officers’ colleagues in the force and members of the public had some fun at the botched attempt to hide the cash. 

The suspect will have to prove he earned the money legally and not through criminal means; if he can’t, it will be put towards community projects and crime prevention programs.

