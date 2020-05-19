Desperate suspect THROWS £27,000 stashed in SAFE out the window during police raid (VIDEO)

A suspected drug network ‘money man’ apparently took the UK government’s advice to “stay at home and stay safe” a little too literally when he threw a stash of £27,000 in alleged drug money out the window during a police raid.

Officers with the West Midlands Police Gangs Unit executed a dawn raid on Monday, but before they could apprehend the suspect inside, the man decided to surreptitiously slide a safe containing thousands of pounds in cash out onto his roof.

As police video from the scene shows, his plan was both poorly thought-out and executed.

After delicately sliding the safe out onto the roof, it unceremoniously crashed down on top of the extension to the man’s home, knocking off several roof tiles and alerting the cops to his location within the house.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested seconds after dumping the safe – and the £27,000 found inside. The safe has been seized on suspicion that it’s connected to drug trafficking operations.

“Unfortunately for the suspect, not only has he lost nearly £27,000, but also left himself with a repair bill for the roof of his extension,” said Inspector Sharon Revitt from the West Midlands Police Gangs Unit.

Both the officers’ colleagues in the force and members of the public had some fun at the botched attempt to hide the cash.

U2A executing a warrant this morning along with @Gangs_WMP and whilst doing so the occupant throws a large safe from a third floor window resulting in damage to the roof of his new extension! #ohdearohdearpic.twitter.com/4KtsXfgEcH — Ops Support Unit WMP (@OSU_WMP) May 18, 2020

Roadrunner in custody? pic.twitter.com/UjKP3E8qGE — Birmingham Organised Crime Team (@Gangs_WMP) May 18, 2020

I think they misunderstood the stay safe message https://t.co/kUxqGydRvF — Mark Payne (@DCSPayneWMP) May 18, 2020

The suspect will have to prove he earned the money legally and not through criminal means; if he can’t, it will be put towards community projects and crime prevention programs.

