WATCH: UK Speaker of the House shows zero tolerance for Tory MP struggling with Zoom video call

The Speaker of the UK’s House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, showed little sympathy for a Conservative lawmaker struggling to be heard at her home via Zoom – not once, but twice – during a parliamentary session in Westminster.

During questions put to Health and Social Care Minister Matt Hancock regarding the issue of coronavirus and care homes on Tuesday, Hoyle called on Jane Stevenson, the Tory MP for Wolverhampton North East, to make her contribution via Zoom.

Stevenson is then seen staring quite blankly at her screen and speaking for a few brief moments before realising that she was muted and so couldn’t be heard.

However, showing little patience, Hoyle rather comically showed the politician no sympathy and moved hurriedly on to the next MP without even acknowledging her technical difficulties.

The somewhat farcical scenes didn’t end there, as Hoyle gave Stevenson another opportunity to ask her question later on in proceedings – leading to yet more sound issues, and the Speaker losing patience once again.

The UK lawmaker didn’t receive much sympathy online either, with one commenter tweeting: “Haha, her disappointed face as she realised he was moving in (sic).” Another posted a humorous GIF to perhaps highlight Hoyle’s strict time limits for tech struggling MPs.



UK MPs have been subject to “hybrid” parliamentary proceedings since April, with only a few politicians coming to the House of Commons in Westminster in person to make their contributions, while the majority of their colleagues “work from home” during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

