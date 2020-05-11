 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

PM Johnson’s ‘confused’ & ‘shambolic’ lockdown changes announcement causes ridicule instead of relief

11 May, 2020 10:55
Get short URL
PM Johnson’s ‘confused’ & ‘shambolic’ lockdown changes announcement causes ridicule instead of relief
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes for a walk in central London © REUTERS / Toby Melville
British PM Boris Johnson’s video address to the nation outlining the “roadmap” out of lockdown amid the Covid-19 crisis has provoked widespread derision, with critics suggesting he has created unnecessary confusion.

In a pre-recorded message broadcast on Sunday night, the PM announced a new system of alert levels that will be used to ease or tighten up Covid-19 suppression measures, depending on the rate at which the deadly virus is spreading.

Also on rt.com BoJo introduces Covid-19 ‘alert levels’ for UK as part of ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown (VIDEO)

Johnson also gave a timeline for certain lockdown measures to be relaxed, contingent on the spread of the virus being kept under control. This is where the controversy has arisen.

Some industries, such as engineering and construction, are to be “encouraged” to return to work from Monday if “safety measures” are in place. However, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – the UK’s de facto deputy prime minister – told Sky News on Monday morning that people who can’t work from home should return to their workplaces, but from Wednesday, not Monday – contradicting Johnson’s timeline.

The confused messaging from the UK government has incited much frustration and mockery on social media. Ed Miliband – the former Labour leader and current shadow business, energy and industrial strategy secretary – branded the government’s mixed messaging as “shambolic,” insisting that “words matter” and “clarity is essential.”

The Mirror’s associate editor Kevin Maguire didn’t pull any punches, tweeting: “This lot couldn't run a bath.”

Another contentious change is the decision to start quarantining all travelers arriving in the UK, with exemptions for French and Republic of Ireland nationals, as well as key workers and lorry drivers delivering goods. Many have questioned why it has taken so long to bring in such a measure, when other countries have already implemented quarantining for a number of weeks.

TV presenter Piers Morgan blasted the change of strategy during his ‘Good Morning Britain’ show, saying: “Really?! Really?! You've just realized that there's a risk of people bringing the virus into the country?”

Other commenters expressed their annoyance at the fact the new easing of the lockdown measures meant people could go back to work surrounded by a number of colleagues – two meters apart – but were still being told they can’t meet up with more than one family member at a time.

The UK government will publish a 50-page document outlining the full plan to cautiously re-start the economy later on Monday, with Johnson taking questions from lawmakers in Parliament.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies