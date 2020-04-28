 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Not even the Covid-19 pandemic can stop Brits marking Ed Balls Day

28 Apr, 2020 14:07
© Twitter/ Marc Selby
The coronavirus lockdown hasn’t prevented Brits from celebrating one of their favorite national holidays, as ‘Ed Balls Day’ marks its eighth anniversary.

Way back in 2011, then-Labour Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls accidentally tweeted his own name while searching for a news article about himself. The mistake took on a life of its own and has become a viral sensation every year since. ‘#EdBallsDay’ racked up thousands of tweets on Tuesday, and once again climbed into the UK trending charts.

Of course, the 2020 version marks an Ed Balls Day unlike all the ones that have gone before, and people were keen to observe the special day while also noting their sadness about the present circumstances.

“I know it's sad we can't be together to celebrate, but I want you to wish you all a happy Ed Balls day," one wistful Twitter user wrote

However, not everyone was so mournful, noting that the pandemic offered an opportunity to return to a time when the day was less commercialized.

“Seriously, it's getting too commercialised each year. We're doing #EdBallsDay at home this year. Just us. No fuss,” another person commented.

With schools closed due to Covid-19, Balls himself marked the day by releasing a video to teach children about the volume of balls.

The 53-year-old was ousted from the House of Commons when he lost his seat in the 2015 general election. Despite this, a recent YouGov poll found that he is the third most popular politician in the UK, and the most popular living Labour politician.

