UK records highest weekly death toll from all causes SINCE RECORDS BEGAN amid Covid-19 surge

Shocking fresh statistics show the devastating impact Covid-19 is having on the UK, revealing that it has recorded its highest weekly death toll since comparable records began in 1993.

New figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday show that a total of 22,351 people died in the UK on the week ending 17 April 2020. This is the most deaths that occurred in any week since statisticians began compiling the figure 27 years ago. Staggeringly the grim statistic is 11,854 more than the 5 year average.

The stunning report also revealed that the death toll from Covid-19 in England and Wales was 35 percent higher than the figures announced by the government suggested.

The ONS said it had recorded 21,284 fatalities that mentioned the coronavirus disease on the death certificate as of April 17. This is significantly higher than the 13,917 that were documented in the daily hospital death stats published by the government.

The discrepancy in the figures is caused by the fact that the UK only includes people who have tested positive for the virus and die in hospital in its daily fatality updates.

