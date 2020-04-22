 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: View from INSIDE apartment where man is shooting randomly at streets below

22 Apr, 2020 09:01
© Snapchat
Armed police have been deployed to an apartment building in Chatham in Kent after a man began firing indiscriminately at the streets below.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 8:30am local time on Wednesday morning. According to local reports, residents claimed the man was armed with multiple guns and had been randomly shooting at people. There are no reports of injuries or fatalities so far.

Footage from the man’s Snapchat shows him in his apartment with numerous guns and dozens of rounds of ammunition. He can be seen firing one of the weapons inside his home before then shooting indiscriminately from his balcony.

Speaking into the camera the man can be heard saying: “Tell them Tupac Shakur coming for the cops”.

Police have placed the streets around the Dockside part of Chatham on lockdown and have asked the public to avoid the area while the operation is underway. A police helicopter is also surveying the area around the incident.

