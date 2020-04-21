 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Latest stats suggest UK government underreported Covid-19 deaths by over 40 percent

21 Apr, 2020 08:49
Get short URL
Latest stats suggest UK government underreported Covid-19 deaths by over 40 percent
A man walks over Westminster bridge in London as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues. © REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

In its latest report on Tuesday morning, the ONS revealed that it recorded 13,121 deaths up to April 10, whereas the official government figures for those who died in hospital only reached 9,288, roughly 41 percent lower.

The discrepancy in the figures is caused by the fact that the UK only includes people who have tested positive for the virus and die in hospital in its daily fatality updates. More than 16 percent of Covid-19 related deaths occurred in care homes or private homes, which once again highlights the ongoing problem in the UK around recording deaths directly stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, was mentioned in at least one third of all death certificates signed in England and Wales up to April 19. In London, that percentage was more than 50 percent.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, which tracks reports of cases and confirms them with local health departments, the UK currently has 125,856 confirmed cases of confirmed coronavirus infection. The country's death toll stands at 16,550 while just 446 patients have recovered. Among them, is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

Johnson’s Conservative Party government has been repeatedly criticized both for its failure to prepare for such a catastrophic public health event and for its response to it, with lacklustre and delayed measures likely increasing the infection rate, placing additional burden on an already beleaguered, understaffed and underfunded National Health Service.

Also on rt.com ‘A choice to under-equip NHS?’ Former UK Defense Secretary Fox hammered for denying Tory austerity caused Covid-19 PPE shortages

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies