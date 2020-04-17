Sadiq Khan’s call for compulsory face masks on London transport provokes both fury and praise

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the UK government to make wearing face masks on public transport in the capital compulsory during the Covid-19 crisis, putting him at odds with UK health advisers and dividing public opinion.

During an interview with Sky News on Friday, the mayor of London claimed that “the evidence around the world is that this [face masks] is effective.” He referenced countries such as the USA, Canada, Germany and South Korea, all of whom are currently advising their citizens to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

What I’m lobbying for is for when it comes to those circumstances where it’s just not possible to keep your public distance, think of public transport, think of a shop, for people to wear a non-medical facial covering.



Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan tells Sky News why he wants face masks to be compulsory on public transport. He says face coverings "stops you passing on the virus". #COVID19 latest: https://t.co/hMTmSlHgROpic.twitter.com/j9HHHiwErH — SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 17, 2020

Khan gave examples such as bandanas, scarves and reusable masks as possible options to “stop people spreading the virus if they're pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic.”

The intervention comes after the news that 20 London bus workers have lost their lives due to the deadly disease wreaking havoc across the nation. It puts Khan at odds with the UK government and their health officials’ advice, who so far have contended that there is not enough evidence to suggest face masks are effective at suppressing the spread of Covid-19 in non-care settings.

Furthermore, it would appear that the mayor has performed a major U-turn on protective equipment in a matter of days. During an interview on ITV's ‘Good Morning Britain’ on April 8, he insisted that both Public Health England and the World Health Organization (WHO) had told him that personal protective equipment (PPE) should only be used in “care settings” – and that’s the advice he was following.



Fourteen public transport workers in London have lost their lives to the coronavirus.London Mayor Sadiq Khan tells us about the personal protective equipment for workers and the advice he has received from the government. pic.twitter.com/TZWjEcJONb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 8, 2020

The big shift has riled many on social media, who are angry that Khan was advocating what he appeared to be dead against not that long ago, with one commenter asking: “Why can’t politicians just be honest?” Others suggested that PPE should be prioritized for healthcare workers not the general public, due to the shortage of supplies, and some recommended that Khan leave such advice to the scientists.

He didn’t say that last week when challenged directly by @piersmorgan . Why can’t politicians just be honest? — John Wallace (@johnny4793) April 17, 2020

You are a scientist in the making Khan ! pic.twitter.com/QSx7zio7WT — Toshtosh🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AFC9999) April 17, 2020

However, he was also branded “brave” for his proposal, with some saying the government should make reusable masks available to every citizen.



@SadiqKhan@BorisJohnson@MattHancock government should seriously start thinking about manufacturing reusable face masks and supply 2x reusable face mask to each citizen... that would be world class thing....🙏 — MyLuckyMe (@MyLuckyMe1) April 17, 2020

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Thursday that the UK government was extending its coronavirus lockdown measures for at least three more weeks. The decision came as the UK's coronavirus death toll reached 13,729, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tracker – ranking fifth globally, behind only the US, Italy, Spain and France.

Also on rt.com UK lockdown to be extended by at least 3 weeks amid Covid-19 fears

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.