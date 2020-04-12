UK PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital after Covid-19 treatment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the hospital where he spent several days with a severe case of coronavirus. He will continue his treatment, Downing street said.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received," the statement said.

Johnson’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds took to Twitter to thank the “incredible” medical team who treated her partner, saying: “I will never, ever be able to repay you.” She also confessed that there were some “very dark times” during Boris’s stay at the hospital last week.

That they were able to treat the PM “so effectively” was a great credit to the professionalism of the medical staff, said St Thomas' Hospital Chief Executive Dr Ian Abbs, who added that his organization was providing “equally high standards” of care to all patients.

Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky. — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 12, 2020

Johnson was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March. He was initially undergoing treatment at home in self-isolation, while continuing to head the government remotely.

This approach failed to rid Johnson of the virus, however, and the PM’s condition deteriorated just over a week ago, leading him to require urgent hospitalization. The 55-year-old was delivered to St Thomas’ Hospital and a day later placed in intensive care due to “persistent” coronavirus symptoms.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been standing in for Johnson since he was taken into intensive care, and he will keep doing so until the PM is fit to resume his duties.

Also on rt.com British PM Johnson says he ‘owes his life’ to NHS staff as UK coronavirus death toll closes in on 10,000

But while the PM is getting better, the situation with Covid-19 in Britain shows no signs of improvement, with the country already having recorded 9,875 deaths and 78,991 confirmed cases of the disease. On Friday, the UK surpassed Italy’s record for the highest number of fatalities in a single day, with 980 people succumbing to the virus.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!