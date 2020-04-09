 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK PM Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care, will be ‘closely monitored’ – Downing Street

9 Apr, 2020 18:35
File photo © REUTERS/Hannah McKay
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital where he was moved after his Covid-19 worsened on Monday, his office has said.

Downing Street issued a statement Thursday to say Johnson “has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.” 

The PM was “in extremely good spirits,” the statement added. Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday on the advice of his doctor, more than a week after he was diagnosed with the disease. 

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been standing in for Johnson since he went into the ICU. During the government’s coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, Raab urged Britons to adhere to lockdown measures and stay at home over the Easter weekend.

British health authorities reported 881 additional fatalities from Covid-19, down from Wednesday’s record-high figure of 983 for a one-day period. The country’s overall death toll is close to 8,000. 

