UK PM Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care, will be ‘closely monitored’ – Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital where he was moved after his Covid-19 worsened on Monday, his office has said.

Downing Street issued a statement Thursday to say Johnson “has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.”

The PM was “in extremely good spirits,” the statement added. Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday on the advice of his doctor, more than a week after he was diagnosed with the disease.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been standing in for Johnson since he went into the ICU. During the government’s coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, Raab urged Britons to adhere to lockdown measures and stay at home over the Easter weekend.

Also on rt.com London mayor claims UK is 'nowhere near' lifting its coronavirus lockdown after country records highest daily death toll to date

British health authorities reported 881 additional fatalities from Covid-19, down from Wednesday’s record-high figure of 983 for a one-day period. The country’s overall death toll is close to 8,000.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!