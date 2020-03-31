 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Character died halfway through movie’: Star of Contagion Kate Winslet gives public Covid-19 advice, prompts brutal mockery

31 Mar, 2020 15:02
Get short URL
‘Character died halfway through movie’: Star of Contagion Kate Winslet gives public Covid-19 advice, prompts brutal mockery
(L) Contagion film posters Pictured: Kate Winslet © Global look Press / PLANET PHOTOS (R) A paramedic at St Thomas' hospital © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
British actor Kate Winslet, who starred in the pandemic movie ‘Contagion’ – in which her character ultimately dies – has posted a video advising people on how to stop the spread of coronavirus, leading to a roasting on Twitter.

The 44-year-old, along with Matt Damon and Laurence Fishburne – her co-stars in Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 film about a deadly infection that spreads quickly around the globe – have taken part in a virtual reunion, filming themselves promoting best practice on Covid-19 advice.

Also on rt.com 'Stop being irritating': Piers Morgan feuds with Peter Hitchens over 'disproportionate' Covid-19 lockdown measures

Winslet played an epidemiologist attempting to halt the spread of the virus and says the advice she was given by “experts” while filming was “wash your hands like your life depends on it.”

The actor, who also famously starred in Titanic, was trending on Twitter on Tuesday, with many mocking the idea of an actor providing public service announcements on a pandemic, ostensibly because their character happened to become embroiled in one in a film.

I want Kate Winslet’s advice on surviving a shipwreck.

Comedian Jonathan Pie was less than enthusiastic about receiving Winslet’s tips on “how to stay alive after your luxury cruise ship starts to sink,”insisting“That plank had space for TWO people.”

Among the many roles Winslet has performed, she played a former concentration camp guard in The Reader, prompting one person to joke that they wanted “her tried for war crimes.”

Overwhelmingly though, it was the fact that “Winslet’s character died halfway through the movie [Contagion]” that had many on social media brutally mock her coronavirus public information campaign.

The latest official UK figures indicate that 25,150 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, with 1,789 resultant deaths so far.

Also on rt.com ‘ONE IN FOUR’ UK doctors forced off work as Covid-19 pandemic causes severe headache for healthcare system

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies