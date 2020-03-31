‘Character died halfway through movie’: Star of Contagion Kate Winslet gives public Covid-19 advice, prompts brutal mockery

British actor Kate Winslet, who starred in the pandemic movie ‘Contagion’ – in which her character ultimately dies – has posted a video advising people on how to stop the spread of coronavirus, leading to a roasting on Twitter.

The 44-year-old, along with Matt Damon and Laurence Fishburne – her co-stars in Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 film about a deadly infection that spreads quickly around the globe – have taken part in a virtual reunion, filming themselves promoting best practice on Covid-19 advice.

Winslet played an epidemiologist attempting to halt the spread of the virus and says the advice she was given by “experts” while filming was “wash your hands like your life depends on it.”

The actor, who also famously starred in Titanic, was trending on Twitter on Tuesday, with many mocking the idea of an actor providing public service announcements on a pandemic, ostensibly because their character happened to become embroiled in one in a film.

I want Kate Winslet’s advice on surviving a shipwreck.



Next up I want Kate Winslet’s advice on surviving a shipwreck and erasing all your memories after a bad relationship https://t.co/Jh2jqwwESa — Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) March 31, 2020

Comedian Jonathan Pie was less than enthusiastic about receiving Winslet’s tips on “how to stay alive after your luxury cruise ship starts to sink,”insisting“That plank had space for TWO people.”

Among the many roles Winslet has performed, she played a former concentration camp guard in The Reader, prompting one person to joke that they wanted “her tried for war crimes.”

Overwhelmingly though, it was the fact that “Winslet’s character died halfway through the movie [Contagion]” that had many on social media brutally mock her coronavirus public information campaign.

The latest official UK figures indicate that 25,150 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, with 1,789 resultant deaths so far.

