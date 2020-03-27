 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2020 16:44
UK medical chief in ISOLATION after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms
England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty with UK PM Boris Johnson. © Simon Dawson/Pool via AP
England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has gone into self-isolation in his home after experiencing symptoms that are compatible with Covid-19.

Professor Whitty, who is the top medical adviser to the UK government, said on Friday that he began experiencing symptoms on Thursday night and he would be in isolation for seven days.

The health official’s announcement caps a remarkable day in the UK in which the prime minister and the health secretary both revealed that they have contracted the disease. 

Whitty has worked closely with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in recent days. The professor said he will continue to advise the government on the medical response to Covid-19, supported by his deputies.

