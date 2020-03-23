Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond cleared of sex assault charges

Alex Salmond, former Scottish National Party leader and first minister of Scotland, has been acquitted of sexual assault charges by a jury at Edinburgh's High Court.

After about six hours of deliberation, the jury found Salmond not guilty on 12 charges of attempted rape, sexual assault and indecent assault. A further charge, sexual assault with attempt to rape, was "not proven by majority.”

Salmond had denied all of the charges, which were made by nine women who are all either former Scottish government officials or SNP politicians.

The politician had claimed that the charges against him were "deliberate fabrications" for political purposes.

The verdicts were read out after an 11-day trial, and Salmond thanked security officers before leaving the courtroom. His defense team had argued that the charges had come from the same "political bubble" with no direct witnesses, and noted there had been inconsistencies in the testimonies of the women.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW