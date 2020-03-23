'What's wrong with people?' Piers Morgan roasts PM Johnson for telling Britons to 'enjoy themselves' amid Covid-19 crisis

Piers Morgan has given a scathing verdict on Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, rebuking his call for Britons to "enjoy themselves," and asking the British PM "What is there to enjoy right now?"

During an early morning rant on his ITV show Good Morning Britain on Monday, Morgan hit out at Johnson for not bringing in stricter measures to suppress the spread of the deadly virus.

The 54-year-old slammed the prime minister for sending "mixed message after mixed message after mixed message" to Britons – no more so than in Sunday's Covid-19 briefing at Downing Street. Morgan fumed: "On the one hand 'you've all got to stay at home.' On the other hand, 'you can all go out and enjoy yourselves.'"

What is there to enjoy right now when the NHS is getting run over?



The outspoken TV presenter suggested that there was nothing to "enjoy" right now when "doctors and nurses are getting coronavirus" – many of whom are struggling to acquire the equipment needed "to fight this deadly virus."

Morgan also took a swipe at "moronic" Britons who were "risking their lives and everybody else's lives" by ignoring calls to self-isolate and adhere to social distancing advice. The weekend saw thousands of people flouting UK government warnings to stay indoors, with many beaches, parks and playgrounds packed out as Britons made the most of the sunny weather.

Morgan ranted: "What is wrong with people? Why would you want to be one of these morons, seriously? Do you not understand how serious it is?"

Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to introduce stricter measures, something which he threatened to do during Friday's briefing in the event people continued to defy official advice about social distancing.

"If people can't do that, won't do that, don't do that then yes of course we're going to have to bring in tougher measures," the PM warned.

On Friday, Johnson ordered the closure of all pubs, cafes, restaurants, leisure centers and gyms across the UK, in ramped-up efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

