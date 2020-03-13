‘Does he know what he’s doing?’ Piers Morgan slams BoJo’s Covid-19 response as football matches he said would be on are canceled

Piers Morgan has lost patience with Boris Johnson over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis, questioning whether he “knows what he’s doing” as football fixtures were canceled hours after the British PM said they should go ahead.

Johnson said on Thursday that the UK was “considering” following other European countries and banning mass events, but that it would have “little effect” on the spread of the virus. He also promised that more information on the “timing” of further action would be forthcoming.

BREAKING: 18 hours after Prime Minister @BorisJohnson says matches should continue in Britain, they’re shut down. Does he know what he’s doing? https://t.co/87CyeYC3KC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 13, 2020

The wait was not very long, as less than 24 hours later, football organizations announced that all events would be suspended until April, prompting Morgan to question the competence of the PM.

“18 hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson says matches should continue in Britain, they’re shut down. Does he know what he’s doing?” Morgan asked his Twitter followers on Friday – receiving mixed reaction.

Many of the Good Morning Britain host’s followers were quick to defend Johnson, with one saying he “probably knows more than a breakfast TV host” and many noting he was “taking advice from experts.”

Yep he's keeping calm and taking advice from those better well placed than you. — Blank (@bustingskulls) March 13, 2020

On the other hand, some agreed with Morgan’s assessment, with one saying it was lucky that the sports industry was “taking responsibility” when the government did not, and that the UK was “not doing enough” to stop the spread.

I think it’s fair to say the people advising him lack any common sense whatsoever. This govt is not the leadership we need at a time like his — Armin LDN (@ArminArmin23) March 13, 2020

Some also pointed out that the match ban comes after a number of high profile sporting figures tested positive for Covid-19, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea striker Callum Hudson-Odoi, with many more players in self-isolation.

The Good Morning Britain host has been on a Twitter rampage in recent days over the British government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Johnson has been criticized by some experts for taking a relaxed approach to the pandemic. Former public health chief Professor John Ashton recently accused Downing Street of having “wasted a month” before getting serious and taking a “complacent” approach.

In other tweets on Friday, Morgan said many in Britain “have their heads in the sand” over coronavirus. He also questioned why “expert advice” in other countries was the opposite of that in Britain, and told Johnson to “get a grip.”

