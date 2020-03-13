 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brazil’s Bolsonaro, who met Trump last week, tests ‘POSITIVE’ for Covid-19, local report claims
‘Does he know what he’s doing?’ Piers Morgan slams BoJo’s Covid-19 response as football matches he said would be on are canceled

13 Mar, 2020 14:03
‘Does he know what he’s doing?’ Piers Morgan slams BoJo’s Covid-19 response as football matches he said would be on are canceled
Piers Morgan has lost patience with Boris Johnson over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis, questioning whether he “knows what he’s doing” as football fixtures were canceled hours after the British PM said they should go ahead.

Johnson said on Thursday that the UK was “considering” following other European countries and banning mass events, but that it would have “little effect” on the spread of the virus. He also promised that more information on the “timing” of further action would be forthcoming.

The wait was not very long, as less than 24 hours later, football organizations announced that all events would be suspended until April, prompting Morgan to question the competence of the PM.

“18 hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson says matches should continue in Britain, they’re shut down. Does he know what he’s doing?” Morgan asked his Twitter followers on Friday – receiving mixed reaction.

Many of the Good Morning Britain host’s followers were quick to defend Johnson, with one saying he “probably knows more than a breakfast TV host” and many noting he was “taking advice from experts.”

On the other hand, some agreed with Morgan’s assessment, with one saying it was lucky that the sports industry was “taking responsibility” when the government did not, and that the UK was “not doing enough” to stop the spread.

Some also pointed out that the match ban comes after a number of high profile sporting figures tested positive for Covid-19, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea striker Callum Hudson-Odoi, with many more players in self-isolation.

The Good Morning Britain host has been on a Twitter rampage in recent days over the British government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Johnson has been criticized by some experts for taking a relaxed approach to the pandemic. Former public health chief Professor John Ashton recently accused Downing Street of having “wasted a month” before getting serious and taking a “complacent” approach.

In other tweets on Friday, Morgan said many in Britain “have their heads in the sand” over coronavirus. He also questioned why “expert advice” in other countries was the opposite of that in Britain, and told Johnson to “get a grip.”

