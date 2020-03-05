‘Nurses save lives, MPs tell lies’: Backlash as UK MPs get a raise in wages to an eye-watering £82,000

UK lawmakers are to enjoy a salary increase next month of almost £2,500 and will see their pay packets rise above inflation to almost £82,000, prompting anger online from those insisting low-income workers are being forgotten.

The automatic pay rise that was announced by The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) on Thursday, means UK MPs’ basic salary – currently £79,468 (nearly $103,000) – will increase by 3.1 percent to £81,932 (nearly $106,000) for 2020-21.

Also on rt.com England has WORST regional inequality in developed world, new report says

The wage boost to UK lawmakers' wallets comes on the day new figures from Britain’s Office for National Statistics showing median income for the poorest fifth dropping by 4.3 percent over the last two years.

The seemingly sharp contrast between the fortunes of MPs and low-income workers has infuriated many people on social media, who ostensibly see the disparity in pay as unfair. Some used the health profession to highlight drastic contrast in fortunes with Westminster politicians.

One person angrily tweeted: “Nurses save lives, MPs tell lies, I know where that money should really be going!!!” Another branded the wage hike as “disgusting,”insisting that MPs “don’t deserve it.”

The cheek ... pic.twitter.com/1Hz327YfKt — Tyrone field/ commoner & proud of it. (@Tyronefield2) March 5, 2020

While others claimed“low paid workers” are having to go on strike “to demand a pay rise.” There were even suggestions that MPs should only receive the average salary of the constituency they represent in parliament.

The announcement marks the first time MPs’ salaries have surpassed £80,000. Lawmakers who perform other parliamentary duties receive an additional salary such as chairs of select committees and ministers.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.