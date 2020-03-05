HSBC evacuates London HQ after employee tests positive for coronavirus

HSBC has evacuated its UK headquarters in London after an employee of the bank tested positive for coronavirus.

The infected individual reportedly works in the bank’s research department, and an entire floor of the Canary Wharf building that houses the company will have to be deep cleaned as a result of the incident.

The headquarters is in the center of London’s financial center, which hosts many investment banks, including Citi, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays.

Sources in the building told the Reuters news agency that HSBC had told its staff who came into contact with the infected man to work from home, as the areas affected, including the research department, undergo a thorough clean.

Ninety people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK after three cases were detected in Scotland on Wednesday night, however health officials have hinted the number is expected to rise soon.

Also on rt.com Corona-fear: France bans all mass public gatherings in confined spaces as German, Swiss fairs canceled

Like this story? Share it with a friend!