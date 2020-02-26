‘Immediate evacuation’: Flood barriers ‘overwhelmed’ by rising water forces English town residents to flee (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Police have ordered an “immediate evacuation” in the Shropshire town of Ironbridge in England, after rising water levels in the River Severn burst temporary flood barriers.

Two “danger to life” flood warnings had been issued by authorities for Ironbridge and nearby Shrewsbury, following days of torrential rain. The situation escalated on Wednesday, when West Mercia Police issued the evacuation order to Ironbridge residents, saying flood barriers had been “overwhelmed.”

Photos and videos of the English town under water have been widely circulated on social media. Residents overlooking the River Severn posted pictures of the flood barriers being breached just feet away from their properties. Water levels were seen to be so high that they almost covered the first floor of homes.

The barriers are being overwhelmed by the sheer amount of water. We are now carrying out an emergency evacuation. #floods#Ironbridgepic.twitter.com/9i4OqbQAUZ — Shaun Davies (@CllrShaunDavies) February 26, 2020

Emergency #evacuations are being carried out in the town of #Ironbridge in #Shropshire because temporary flood barriers have been overwhelmed.Authorities are helping to move residents to a hotel on higher ground. pic.twitter.com/YG4ako2qFI — Greatest Hits Radio News (@ghrnewsuk) February 26, 2020

Footage of fast-flowing water in the town’s river were also posted on Twitter, showing the scale of the crisis, while other footage showed emergency services carrying out the evacuation.

Emergency services carrying out evacuation in Ironbridge as flood defences breached pic.twitter.com/HgCz0D8HT9 — Becky Johnson (@BeckyJohnsonSky) February 26, 2020

Good-humored videos were also tweeted by some who tried to see the lighter side of the situation. Despite being trapped in their property, one resident insisted that they were keeping up their spirits by consuming chocolate and alcohol.

According to the Environment Agency, river levels in Ironbridge are expected to remain high over the coming days. The evacuation comes after PM Boris Johnson came under fire from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during PMQs on Wednesday for failing to make a personal visit to flood victims, following recent storms that swept across the UK.

