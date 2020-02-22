 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘First they came for Julian, next for you’: Waters, Westwood join massive London rally against Assange extradition (PHOTOS)

22 Feb, 2020 14:36
Supporters of Julian Assange rally in London. February 22, 2020. © Tolga Akmen / AFP
Thousands have protested near the British Parliament against WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange’s looming extradition to the US ahead of the hearing next week.

Demonstrators marched from Australia House to Parliament Square near the Palace of Westminster, where both houses of Parliament are located.

Chanting: “There’s only one decision – no extradition!” and “Free Julian Assange!” the demonstrators demanded the WikiLeaks co-founder not be handed over to the US. They say Assange was doing journalistic work and his prosecution is unlawful.

Some carried signs with photos of Assange and former US Army soldier Chelsea Manning, who provided WikiLeaks with footage purportedly showing US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. The protesters also displayed photos of CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden, who exposed a mass surveillance program by US spy agencies.

Assange’s father Richard came out to show support for his son. He was flanked by WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson, fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, and rock musician, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, who earlier slammed Assange’s trial as a “kangaroo court” and a “joke.”

Greek lawmaker and former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told Ruptly that he joined the rally to remind the world about Assange’s role in shedding light on the illegal actions of governments.

First they came for Julian. Next they’ll come for you, your friends, anyone who resists their ‘right’ to commit crimes against humanity in your name.

Among the things WikiLeaks published over the years is a 2007 video showing a US chopper gunning down a group of civilians in Baghdad, including two reporters working for Reuters, after mistaking them for insurgents. Earlier this week, Assange supporters projected clips from the video on the Parliament building and the fence of the maximum-security Belmarsh prison in London, where Assange awaits his extradition trial.

The WikiLeaks co-founder could face up to 175 years in prison if found guilty of all 18 charges brought against him in the US. His extradition hearings are to start on Monday.

