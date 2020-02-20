Man stabbed in north London mosque – UK police (VIDEOS)

A knifeman that reportedly ran into a north London mosque and stabbed a man in the neck on Thursday has been arrested, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

According to witnesses at the scene, the attacker ran into Regent's Park mosque on Thursday afternoon and stabbed a Muslim worshipper during a call to prayer. Footage posted on social media shows a man in a red top being held down by police, before being taken out in handcuffs.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"Police were called to a mosque near Regent's Park at 3.10pm to reports of a stabbing," the London Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The victim was a man aged in his 70s, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

It comes less than a month after 20-year-old Islamist terrorist Sudesh Amman stabbed two people on Streatham High Road in south London, before being shot dead by police.

Fatal stabbings in London have surged in the last five years, with the number almost doubling from 55 in 2014 to a staggering 90 in 2019, according to Met figures.

And the surge is not confined to the English capital; data published by the Ministry of Justice in January showed that 26,364 knife crime offences were recorded across England and Wales in the year to September 2019, up 3 percent on the previous year, and the highest figure in a decade.

