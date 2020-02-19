 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Plucky pensioner bravely fights off attacker who tried to rob him at ATM (VIDEO)

19 Feb, 2020 18:01
A would-be mugger thought he was in for an easy night’s work when he saw an elderly man taking cash out of an ATM in Cardiff, Wales. But fantastic CCTV footage shows that the bungling bandit had bitten off more than he could chew.

Police in Wales released a video showing the 77-year-old man fighting off the assailant with a series of well-timed punches.

The footage, recorded at an ATM in the Welsh capital, shows a person in a high-viz vest approaching the man as he used the cash machine earlier this month. South Wales Police say the suspect demanded that the man hand over his cash and bank cards.

The plucky pensioner bravely fought off the man who was forced to flee empty handed. “The victim in this case showed great bravery, however he has been left shaken,” Detective Constable Stephen Mayne, from South Wales Police, said.

The police are urging anyone who knows the attacker or anyone who knows anything about the incident to come forward.

