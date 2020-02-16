Record-breaking floods across England as Storm Dennis lashes UK (VIDEOS)

Storm Dennis has sparked a record number of flood warnings across England after barreling through the UK and releasing more than a month’s worth of rainfall in just 48 hours.

The storm blasted parts of northern Europe with fierce winds and torrential downpours over the weekend. With the worst of the storm finally having passed, authorities and residents across Britain have been left to pick up the pieces, as some parts of the country have been left submerged in floodwater.

The situation in South Wales was said to be “life-threatening”, prompting the UK Met Office to issue a red warning due to heavy rainfall and risk of flooding. Photos and videos posted on social media from around the UK show the extent of the damage the powerful storm left in its wake.

The Environment Agency’s (EA) flood and coastal risk management executive director John Curtin said there were a record 594 flood warnings and alerts in place in England.

“Breaking: we now have [more] flood warnings and alerts in force (594) in England than any other day on record,” Curtin tweeted on Sunday.

Residents in some parts of the country were advised to evacuate due to the flooding, while South Wales Police declared the severe weather conditions a “major incident.”

It said emergency services were dealing with multiple floods and landslides and are evacuating people from their homes.

Numerous sporting fixtures were cancelled across the UK and Ireland over the course of the weekend, and more than 230 flights were cancelled on Saturday.

Various government agencies are scrambling to lessen the damage caused by the storm, which arrived less than a week after Storm Ciara wreaked havoc last weekend.

