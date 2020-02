‘Suck it up, buttercup’: Brexiteer provokes EU Remainer backlash after moaning about passport queue at Dutch airport

A disgruntled Brexit voter has triggered EU Remainers on social media after complaining that he had to wait in a passports queue for nearly an hour at a Dutch airport, claiming: “This isn’t the Brexit I voted for.”

Colin Browning, who describes himself as one of the 17.4 million people who voted for Brexit, expressed his fury in a tweet on Thursday, together with a picture at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, while waiting to have his passport checked.

Browning tweeted: “Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue. This isn’t the Brexit I voted for.”

Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue. This isn’t the Brexit I voted for. pic.twitter.com/QcSne9d4qW — Colin Browning (@ColinBrowning14) February 13, 2020

The irony of the Brexiteer’s indignant reaction to his predicament at an EU airport was not lost on many Remainers on social media. One person told Browning that he “got what you voted for,” before cheekily adding: “Enjoy!” It drew an angry response from Browning who insisted that he “didn’t vote to stand in a queue for over an hour why [sic] some jobsworth checks our passports.”

The Brexiteer was inundated with an avalanche of gifs from those who were ostensibly reveling in his frustration at the post-Brexit world he voted for. There were brutal digs such as “Project fear strikes again eh?” and “Suck it up buttercup.”

Suck it up buttercup pic.twitter.com/9gwAG7YNAp — Explodogmax (@xam459) February 14, 2020

Although the UK has entered a transition period since leaving the bloc on January 31, some airports have already brought in the new procedures for treating British citizens as non-EU. This can mean Brits having to use separate lanes and being subject to more questions at border control.

Also on rt.com Could Brexit unfreeze Anglo-Russian relations? George Galloway thinks so

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.