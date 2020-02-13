UK Chancellor Sajid Javid quits as Boris Johnson reshuffles cabinet

Sajid Javid has resigned as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in a shock cabinet reshuffle twist, after being expected to retain his place in PM Boris Johnson’s top team.

It’s understood that Javid - who has served as Britain's finance minister since July 2019 - decided to quit his role, after refusing No 10’s request to sack his advisers, according to several media reports.

Javid was scheduled to deliver his first budget on March 11, after his November budget was scrapped due to a combination of ongoing delays to Brexit and the decision to hold a general election in mid-December.

Rishi Sunak - who has served as chief secretary to the treasury since the summer of 2019 - is replacing Javid in the top finance role.

The resignation bombshell from Javid comes as Johnson made a number of post-election changes to his cabinet with some high-profile ministers falling victim to the primer minister’s cull.

Julian Smith, the Northern Ireland secretary, is another shock sacking after overseeing the restoration of the power-sharing government in Stormont last month – a notable achievement considering a resolution could not be found in the three years prior.

Several other frontbench ministers have been given the boot, including Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers, Housing Secretary Esther McVey, and Andrea Leadsom, the business secretary. Attorney General Geoffrey Cox announced on social media that he “resigned that office as requested” by the prime minister.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel are expected to retain their roles.

