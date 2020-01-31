 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Boris, everything you’ve said has been marvelous, but we will be watching you’ – Farage to PM Johnson ahead of Brexit trade talks

31 Jan, 2020 23:25
Get short URL
‘Boris, everything you’ve said has been marvelous, but we will be watching you’ – Farage to PM Johnson ahead of Brexit trade talks
© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has hailed the moment of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU as the “most significant in modern British history,” adding that Brexit will lead to the “beginning of the end of the European project.”

Speaking to RT UK moments before Britain officially left the bloc on Friday, the prominent Leave campaigner and MEP hailed it as the “point of no return” in the country ending it’s EU membership and becoming a “free, independent nation.”

“It’s a big day, it’s a great day,” he added.

Asked if he had a message for Prime Minister Boris Johnson heading into post-Brexit trade deal talks with the remaining 27 EU states, Farage said: “Boris, everything you’ve said has been marvelous, but we will be watching you.”

In his final speech in the European Parliament as an MEP on Wednesday, Farage denounced the EU as an anti-democratic experiment. “We love Europe, we just hate the EU,” he said before his microphone was cut-off by the parliamentary chair because he and his party colleagues were waving small Union Jack flags in the chamber.

Also on rt.com ‘Goodbye!’ Farage trolls EU Parliament with Brexit one last time, waving Union Jack flag before mic is cut off for ‘hate’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies