‘Boris, everything you’ve said has been marvelous, but we will be watching you’ – Farage to PM Johnson ahead of Brexit trade talks

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has hailed the moment of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU as the “most significant in modern British history,” adding that Brexit will lead to the “beginning of the end of the European project.”

Speaking to RT UK moments before Britain officially left the bloc on Friday, the prominent Leave campaigner and MEP hailed it as the “point of no return” in the country ending it’s EU membership and becoming a “free, independent nation.”

“It’s a big day, it’s a great day,” he added.

“Boris, we will be watching you.” Nigel Farage tells RT UK that he will ‘be watching’ Boris Johnson as he enters trade negotiations with the EU. #BrexitDaypic.twitter.com/lTvH0Gs0Cr — RT UK (@RTUKnews) January 31, 2020

Asked if he had a message for Prime Minister Boris Johnson heading into post-Brexit trade deal talks with the remaining 27 EU states, Farage said: “Boris, everything you’ve said has been marvelous, but we will be watching you.”

In his final speech in the European Parliament as an MEP on Wednesday, Farage denounced the EU as an anti-democratic experiment. “We love Europe, we just hate the EU,” he said before his microphone was cut-off by the parliamentary chair because he and his party colleagues were waving small Union Jack flags in the chamber.

