First two cases of coronavirus confirmed in the UK – chief medical officer

The UK has confirmed its first two coronavirus cases. The patients are members of the same family and are being closely monitored, according to a statement released by a senior health official.

The two patients in England are receiving "specialist NHS care," Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said, stressing that the UK has "robust infection control measures" in place to respond to the deadly virus.