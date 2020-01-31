 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
First two cases of coronavirus confirmed in the UK – chief medical officer

31 Jan, 2020 09:35
The UK has confirmed its first two coronavirus cases. The patients are members of the same family and are being closely monitored, according to a statement released by a senior health official.

The two patients in England are receiving “specialist NHS care,” Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said, stressing that the UK has “robust infection control measures” in place to respond to the deadly virus.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

